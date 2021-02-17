It’s kind of amazing how much motorcycle gear has changed in a relatively short period of time. Take REV’IT! and its ongoing Sand adventure gear collection. The company is starting 2021 with its Sand 4 update, and it’s a long way from the likes of the Sand 2. I mean, there’s no EVA foam used as impact protection, for one very important upgrade!

As usual, there are a handful of components to consider in this latest Sand iteration. These include the Jacket Sand 4 H2O in both men’s and women’s versions, as well as the Pants Sand 4 H2O (which appear to be meant for men). Riders can top this off with their choice of two glove types: Gloves Sand 4 (which are ventilated), or Gloves Sand 4 H2O (which are waterproof).

Both the men’s and women’s Jacket Sand 4 H2O feature the same materials and most of the same protection levels, both included and optional. I have to say, it’s a pet peeve of mine when companies make both a men’s and a women’s version of the same style, except for some reason the women’s version skimps on protective features. REV’IT! mostly avoided that mistake, so they get some definite points.

REV'IT! Sand 4 H2O Ladies Jacket REV'IT! Sand 4 H2O Jacket - Mens

The Jacket Sand 4 H2O is meant for riding in all four seasons, and packs in ventilation, a removable waterproof liner, and a removable thermal liner to help keep you feeling ready for all the weather you’ll encounter. Shoulders and elbows both come with SEEFLEX CE-level 2 armor installed in both jackets.

It’s worth noting that there are also pockets to fit a SEESOFT CE-level 2 back protector and/or a SEESOFT CE-level 1 divided insert chest protector in the men’s jacket. However, the women’s jacket only features a back protector pocket, with absolutely no mention of a chest protector option. On REV’IT’s own website, the SEESOFT CE-level 1 divided insert chest protector is a selectable option for women’s protection, so it’s not clear why the company skipped it on this update.

Anyway, the two jackets come with plenty of pockets, adjustability, and both short and long connection zippers to connect them to a pair of riding pants. There’s also plenty of laminated reflection panels on the back, chest, and arms of both jackets, as you’d expect and hope.

Gallery: REV'IT! Sand 4 Collection

16 Photos

On to the Pants Sand 4 H2O, which also come with both a removable waterproof liner and a removable thermal liner. SEEFLEX CE-level 2 knee armor comes standard, as do SEEFLEX CE-level 1 hip protectors. You get a couple of pockets, loads of adjustability points, calf zippers, stretch panels, laminated reflection panels, and a double textile seat for extra reinforcement.

The Gloves Sand 4 come in two flavors: ventilated, or not. The plain Gloves Sand 4 is the ventilated version. Both Sand 4 glove variants feature a Temperfoam knuckle and TPR injected finger knuckle protectors, as well as a TPR palm slider. The outer shell on the ventilated Gloves Sand 4 is made with 3D air mesh, Automan stretch fabric, and goatskin leather. Both the ventilated and H2O Gloves Sand 4 variants come with a Leather Connect Finger Tip, which lets you use your phone or GPS touchscreen without taking off your gloves.

If you opt for the Gloves Sand 4 H2O, they feature no ventilation since they’re meant to keep you warm and dry. The outside uses both cow and goat leather, and the inside features a waterproof and breathable hydratex Z-liner to keep you dry and comfy. These gloves also offer a visor wiper for added convenience on those wet rides.

REV’IT! has yet to announce pricing and availability for these pieces, and they’re not yet listed in the brand’s online store. However, since the new riding season is almost upon us, we don’t expect it will take long for that information to become available.