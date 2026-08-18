Yamaha's TMAX Scooter Gets A Mansory 'Luxury' Makeover, And Winglets For Days

I'm sure Mansory probably doesn't want people thinking about toilet paper when they look at the quilting on the saddle of this Yamaha TMAX 560.

And yet, because my brain works the way it does, visions of Quilted Northern are vying with that "Angel Soft for your tooshie" jingle in my mind, even as I type this. I also say this despite the fact that as a person who also sews for fun (and to repair things, because I'm a weirdo who believes in that sort of thing), I can appreciate the level of craftsmanship that undoubtedly went into stitching the saddle on this creation.

And also, at the same time, as someone who's been viewing Mansory customized vehicles from afar for well over a decade, I find that I also have to give them a few props with this one. Why? Because it's almost, dare I say, kind of restrained for the notoriously over-the-top luxury customizer?

Maybe it just hits different on two wheels, which hasn't historically been an area that Mansory has covered. I mean, for one thing, there aren't quite as many surfaces available to use and abuse carbon fiber within an inch of its life, especially if you plan to incorporate additional colors/textures/details.

Choosing a maxi-scooter gives more visual real estate than choosing a more traditional motorcycle. But at the same time, it's nothing like the space you get to execute your artistic vision on a Bentley Bentayga, you know?

Gallery: Mansory Yamaha TMAX 560 24 Source: Mansory

Maybe it's also that I have a soft spot in my heart for the Petronas FP1. This particular shade of teal looks an awful lot like Petronas Blue (or maybe it's my monitor), so that's probably contributing to this perception. You had me with the blue; you lost me with the "illuminated Mansory badge."

Who wants illuminated badges on their vehicle? I realize that I and my friends aren't exactly the target demographic for this design exercise, but most automotive enthusiasts I've ever known spend more time carefully shaving and heat-gunning and Goo-Goning the badges off their beloved vehicles for a cleaner look. Illumination would, by definition, be right out. (All the cool kids know desirable logo badges from high-end motors are for hanging on your wall or around your neck, right?)

What else comes with this package? Aero winglets, both front and rear; though presumably, they're meant much more for looks than for practicality, since the top speed of a stock TMAX 560 is supposed to be a little over 100 miles per hour. Not exactly aero winglet engagement speeds. And yet, if it was fast enough to do a heist at the Louvre, who am I to judge?

There's also a front air intake, presumably to amp up the transformable robot look at the front; and a whole bunch of carbon fiber covers. Mirror covers, side covers, exhaust cover (but only for the stock exhaust; not compatible with aftermarket options).

What do you think?

What I'm genuinely a little bit curious about is how comfortable/safe/effective it is for a pillion to ride on the back of this beast and grab the Mansory-transformed grab rails? They look a little uncomfortable. Obviously, you could put your arms around the waist of the rider up front, and maybe that's the point? Mansory, bringing people together. Aww.

What will all of this cost you? A price isn't currently listed on the official website, but various outlets around the world mention prices ranging from $20,000 to $40,000. The TMAX is not currently sold in the US, but in the UK, it'll run you close to 15,000 British pounds (or maybe more; that's just the MSRP, not counting any additional fees that may be needed to get it on the road). For those playing along at home, that's close to US $20,000, so even though market conversions math is never a straight line, it's probably much closer to that $40,000 mark in actuality. One of those things again where if you have to ask how much it is, you're probably not the target market.

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