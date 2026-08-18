This Ultra-Rare Yoshimura Superbike Makes A Normal GSX-R1000 Look Basic

Most people know Yoshimura as the company responsible for some of the best-looking exhaust systems you can bolt onto pretty much any motorcycle, let alone a Suzuki. But Yoshimura's relationship with the Japanese marque goes much deeper than pipes, carbon cans, and stickers worth at least three imaginary horsepower.

You see, the Japanese tuning firm has spent decades racing Suzukis, developing engines, and generally figuring out how to make already-fast motorcycles considerably more serious.

Every once in a while, that expertise escapes the racetrack and produces something genuinely weird and special. That's exactly what happened with the Yoshimura Tornado S-1, an extremely limited superbike based on the first-generation Suzuki GSX-R1000. Just 50 examples were reportedly built, which means you're considerably more likely to encounter a modern Ducati Superleggera at a bike night than one of these things.

Photo by: Yoshimura Japan

This particular Tornado S-1 is number 21 of that 50-bike run, and it was recently listed for sale in Warsaw, Poland after originally being delivered in Japan. Its odometer shows just 6,986 kilometers, or about 4,341 miles, although the mileage isn't warranted. More importantly, this isn't simply an old GSX-R wearing an expensive body kit and a commemorative plaque. Yoshimura went deep into the mechanical bits.

The 998cc inline-four received Yoshimura ST-1 camshafts, higher compression, a machined cylinder head, a dedicated head gasket, and Yoshimura EMS engine management with three selectable maps. Output was rated at around 170 horsepower, along with more than 79 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed transmission handles shifting, assisted by a clutchless quick-shifter and shift timing light.

Photos by: Collecting Cars Photos by: Collecting Cars

Naturally, Yoshimura also fitted one of its own exhaust systems. The Tornado gets a titanium Tri-Oval 4-into-1 Cyclone setup terminating in a carbon-fiber silencer, because building a 50-unit Yoshimura superbike and then fitting a normal exhaust would've been a little embarrassing. It's the sort of hardware list that reminds you this motorcycle came from a company whose primary hobby involves making Suzukis go racing.

The chassis received similarly obsessive attention. Up front are Yoshimura-tuned Öhlins forks along with an Öhlins steering damper, while the rear uses a Yoshimura-tuned Öhlins shock. There's also a Yoshimura swingarm, BBS aluminum wheels, modified front brake calipers, a Nissin radial master cylinder, racing rearsets, an AFAM aluminum rear sprocket, and a massive 24-liter aluminum fuel tank, or roughly 6.3 gallons.

Then there are the wonderfully period-correct details. HID projector headlights stare out from the red and metallic gray bodywork, carbon-fiber trim is scattered around the motorcycle, and practically every important component looks like it was selected by someone who had recently walked out of a race garage. This was never intended to be the sensible version of anything.

Photo by: Collecting Cars

The seller says the bike was serviced in March 2026 by Moto Theodor in Warsaw, receiving fresh engine oil and filter, a new drive chain, replacement battery, and detailing. Japanese maintenance records are also included, along with owner's literature and service documentation. Its latest technical inspection was reportedly completed on July 1, 2026 with no advisories.

What do you think?

That being said, calling the Tornado S-1 a modified GSX-R1000 doesn't really do it justice. It's closer to Yoshimura asking what would happen if it took Suzuki's already groundbreaking literbike and rebuilt it according to its own racing priorities. Only 50 people originally got the answer. More than two decades later, seeing one surface for sale is a reminder that some of the coolest superbikes never came from the motorcycle manufacturer whose badge was on the tank.

Interestingly, the auction has since ended, and it's currently unclear whether the bike was ultimately sold or what price it may have achieved.

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