Shark Helmets launched its Evo line way back in 2007. Since then, the modular lid has been a paragon of safety. As the world’s first to achieve double jet/integrated (P/J) homologation, the Evo family continues to provide the utmost protection and practicality. For 2021, the new Evo-GT is ready to make the riding season a breeze.

Most riders worry about the reliability of modular helmet chin bars in the event of a crash. Shark’s V-Tech system ensures the user can easily lock the chin bar with one hand while the Safe-Lock technology guarantees protection even in a collision. Of course, riders can flip up the chin bar when additional airflow is needed but three front vents and two rear vents keep air moving through the helmet in full-face configuration too.

The visor is a class 1, anti-fog, and scratch-resistant optical lens that can stay down whether the chin bar is up or down. A Pinlock visor is also included in the package and the sun visor can be actuated by a centrally-located slider. The ambidextrous location helps those holding the clutch in the city or pinning the throttle on the motorway easily flip down the sun visor.

Removable and machine-washable Michrotech fabric lines the interior and the EasyFit system accommodates glasses. The helmet is also prepped for the brand’s proprietary Sharktooth PRIME intercom. Offered in two shells and two interior grip molds, the Evo-GT should fit a wide variety of head sizes. Ranging from XS to XL, the modular helmet is also available in a King Size for a limited color range.

Shark offers the Evo-GT in 11 graphics and five different visor shades. The Evo-Gt retails for €429.99 ($521.59 USD) and the company will honor a five-year warranty upon registration. Whether you’re an urban commuter or a cross-country tourer, the Evo-GT should provide the protection and flexibility needed in all situations.