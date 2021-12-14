Scorpion Releases EXO HX-1 Nostalgia Retro Helmet

As much as helmets are designed to keep our noggins safe in the event of a tumble, they also serve as vital style elements of the whole motorcycle getup. You could even go as far as saying that your helmet is your face every time you hit the road on your two-wheeled steed. That being said, if you're like a good number of riders out there, then you likely have a helmet for different occasions, or perhaps, if you own multiple bikes.

Just like the popularity of retro-style bikes such as scramblers and cafe racers, helmets, too, have been given the same treatment. That is, they come in classic, retro-inspired designs, but continue to feature modern-day amenities and conform to the latest safety standards. The latest of which comes from a brand you may have become acquainted with in recent months—Scorpion. The Chinese helmet maker, which has made the headlines as the helmet brand of the 2021 MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo, has recently launched a new iteration of its retro helmet, the EXO-HX1, called the Nostalgia.

Available in two colorways, the Nostalgia is insipired by the racing colors of the 1970s, and features a double-colored line atop a plain-colored base. The Scorpion EXO-HX1 Nostalgia can be puchased in either white or black color options, and employ a sporty, retro design, similar to lids from Biltwell and Bell. It features a shell constructed out of Ultra TCT fibers, and other user-friendly amenities you'd expect from a premium lid. For instance, it comes with Kwikwick 3 inner liners which are completely removable and washable.

Comfort on all types of rides is assured thanks to the EXO-HX1's multi-channel ventilation system. Additionally, it gets a retractable sun visor, and an anti-fog film as standard on the main visor. The EXO-HX1 is also eyewear compatible thanks to grooves on the temple areas of the cheek pads. As for sizing, this retro-style streetfighter helmet is available from XS to XXL, and retails for 349.90 Euros ($395 USD) for the Nostalgia finishes, and 299.90 Euros ($339 USD) for the plain colors.