Bell’s MX-9 MIPS helmet delivers excellent protection at a budget-friendly price point. In the event of a crash, the motocross lid reduces rotational forces with the MIPS safety system and mitigates impacts with a polycarbonate shell. While it’s hard to argue with the MX-9's functional capabilities, Bell teamed up with AMA 250GP National Champion, lauded custom builder, and designer Roland Sands to amp up the design with the MX-9 MIPS Rally helmet.

The race-inspired lid features a tri-co paint scheme that calls back to BMW’s Dakar glory days. Aligning with the rally heritage, Bell pairs the color block design with checkered flag graphics on the chin bar and retro RSD logos at the sides and crown. Completing the race livery look, Bell adds K&N, Dunlop, and Motul branding, three companies that support Sands’ Super Hooligan National Championship.

Gallery: Bell RSD MX-9 MIPS Rally Helmet

7 Photos

“Bell was born from racing, and to work with Sands and other storied brands like Dunlop, K&N and Motul, who also share that heritage, has been a fantastic opportunity,” explained Bell Helmets marketing director SJ Owens. “We are excited to see the reaction from motorcyclists and look forward to releasing other graphics with RSD later this year.”

Just like the standard MX-9, the Rally variant will feature an adjustable visor, Velocity Flow ventilation, and a removable, washable antimicrobial liner. Multiple liners, cheek pad options, and three shell sizes suit a wide range of head shapes and sizes. Bell offers the RSD MX-9 MIPS Rally helmet in sizes XS-XXXL sizes. Retailing for $194.95, customers can purchase the throwback lid at both Bell and RSD’s websites.

“I’ve been wearing Bell helmets since my racing days,” noted Sands. “Over the past 10 years, Bell and I have created 30-plus graphics across its line of street helmets, and this is our first take on a MX-9 moto helmet. I’m fortunate to work with partners like Bell, Dunlop, K&N and Motul, who have been longtime supporters of RSD. Stay tuned, as we have more exciting projects coming down the line later this year.”