Yamaha’s Ténéré 700 has a been a hit since Team Blue released the model in July, 2019. Armed with the CP2 parallel-twin powerplant, all-new chassis, and 21-inch front wheel, the T7 is a suitable mile-crusher and bonafide off-roader. Of course, the model’s quasi-futuristic bodywork also borrows liberally from the rally world and contributes to its success.

However, Deus Ex Machina’s Italian branch saw the spirit of the late-’70s/early-’80s Paris-Dakar machines in the modern adventurer. With the Wheels and Waves festival in its sights, the team set out to turn the Ténéré into a retro ADV in time for the annual custom bike show. Unfortunately, the event was canceled in June, 2021, but that didn’t stop Deus Italia from creating an homage to the golden years of the Dakar Rally.

Drawing from Yamaha’s XT600 Ténéré, the team 3D printed bodywork molds before creating the retro panels from fiberglass. With the original plastics removed, a new “camel” gas tank cover calls back to the rally raids of yore. The XT600’s boxy tail unit also inspires Dues’ T7 custom while the white/yellow livery and speed block graphic incorporates vintage Yamaha designs.

The retro aesthetic extends to the front end as well, with two radiator protector strips integrating into the larger front fairing. A square LED headlight captures the throwback appeal without sacrificing visibility and a new high-mounted fender further aligns the Ténéré with classic rally bikes. Acerbis handguards protect the rider's digits while a beefy Yamaha sump guard shields the 689cc lump from rocks and debris.

However, Deus takes more conservative measures in the performance department. A custom SC-Project titanium exhaust system adds extra bark and bite while Metzeler Karoo Extreme tires transfer more of that power to the ground. Meanwhile, an Andreani front end increases ride height by 30 mm and an Ohlins monoshock equips the T7 for the gnarliest terrain.

While Deus couldn’t show off the throwback Ténéré in the Deus Swank Rally at Wheels & Waves, that didn’t deter four-time Rallye du Touquet winner Jean-Claude Moussé from showing everyone what the project could really do in the dirt.