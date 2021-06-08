After postponing festivities for 2020, the Wheels and Waves festival is back on for 2021. France’s premiere custom motorcycle, surf, skate, and culture festival is scheduled to take place in Biarritz from June 30 through July 4, 2021. As with all events this year, be sure to keep your eyes open for any new information, as situations can change and will continue to change as the world continues to make its way through the pandemic.

Wheels and Waves may have been postponed for 2020, but organizers are excited to officially celebrate the festival’s 10th anniversary with attendees in 2021. The event prides itself on presenting a wholly unique artistic and cultural experience, bringing together all kinds of people who like getting out and doing things to express themselves.

For the fifth year running, Wheels and Waves has Indian Motorcycle as its title sponsor. A limited-edition Wheels and Waves x Indian Motorcycle casual apparel collection is rolling out to celebrate this achievement. Just 200 of each apparel design will be made, featuring designs created by Wheels and Waves co-organizer Jérôme Allé.

Gallery: 2021 Wheels and Waves x Indian Motorcycle x Hedon Collection

12 Photos

If you’re familiar with Wheels and Waves, you won’t be surprised to see that bespoke helmet maker Hedon unveiled another limited-edition design to herald the event, as well. The 2021 Hedon Wheels and Waves design is limited to just 50 units, so you’d better move fast if you want one.

Now, here’s the slightly frustrating part. If you visit the Wheels and Waves website, as of June 8, 2021, both the ticketing and web shop links seem to not be working. Both say they’re coming soon, but there’s less than one month to go before the event is scheduled to take place. Maybe it’s partly precautionary, because pandemic-related restrictions keep changing; we’re not sure at this point. In any case, we hope the situation resolves soon.