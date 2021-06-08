Voge’s Trail range is the manufacturer’s most diverse and developed category. Both the 300 DS and 500 DS already made it to European shores in May, 2021. Now, the Chinese brand’s flagship 650 DSX will join its counterparts in late-June, 2021, completing Voge's Trail lineup.

Though the smaller 500 DS shares a twin-cylinder mill with Voge’s 500 R naked bike, the larger 650 DSX returns to a single-cylinder configuration. Despite a one-cylinder deficit, the liquid-cooled, DOHC, 651cc thumper powering the 650 DSX still generates more power (47 horspower @ 8,500 rpm) and torque (44 lb-ft @ 5,500 rpm) than its half-liter relative. An internal balance shaft reduces the customary single vibes and a Bosch EFI system ensures reliability for the open road.

Gallery: 2021 Voge 650 DSX

Voge wedges the enthusiastic thumper into a tubular trellis frame with KYB suspension smoothing out the ride at both ends. The 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel wear Pirelli dual-sport rubber and Nissin brakes help bring the adventure bike to a stop. The dual two-piston calipers and 298mm front discs deliver enough bite for the road while the single caliper and 240mm disc out back provide nuance for off-road exploring.

The 650 DSX’s 33.5-inch seat height should be manageable for many ADV riders and the 9-inch ground clearance suits the large single for the trail. Aluminum panniers and a top case equip the DSX for such adventures while the center stand and engine crash bars account for any trail mishaps or unintended dismounts. The two-level saddle, aluminum foot pegs, and passenger backrest also increase cockpit comfort.

Featuring Bluetooth connection, the TFT dash boasts a caller ID feature. The display also reports tire pressure, coolant temperature, gear engaged, and average consumption. Of course, that’s on top of the TFT’s speedometer and tachometer duties. Retailing for €8,195 ($9,985 USD), the Chinese brand will offer the mid-size adventurer in a black, red, and blue livery. The Voge 650 DSX will be available in France in late June, 2021.