Voge unveiled its ER-10 electric motorcycle concept at EICMA 2019. As a subsidiary of Loncin, Voge represents the premium end of the brand’s offerings and its lineup currently features high-quality models like the 500 DS and 500 AC. The ER-10 fits right in that range and Voge will now test the mettle of its 125cc-equivalent electric bike in the competitive Italian market.

A liquid-cooled, 60V/6 kW motor lies at the heart of the new ER-10. With 6 kW continuous and 14 kW peak power, the motor cranks out 31 lb-ft of torque and achieves a 62-mph top speed. That should prove manageable for newer riders and capable enough for congested urban streets.

Gallery: 2021 Voge ER-10

8 Photos

The 60V/70 Ah lithium-ion battery nets a 100-km (62.1 miles) range and requires four hours to fully recharge. At 253.5 pounds, Voge’s new electric moto should be easy to handle off the stand and on the road. The 31.5-inch seat height may be a tall perch for the inseam-challenged, but many motorcyclists will fit the lightweight electric just fine.

The alloy frame, swingarm, and wheels keep the weight down while the USD fork and rear monoshock smooths out the ride. CST tires wrap both 17-inch wheels with a 110/70 at the front and a 140/60 at the rear. Dual-channel ABS governs the braking system and a single disc provides enough stopping power at both ends.

Of course, Voge decks out the ER-10 with premium features like full LED lighting, keyless ignition, and a USB socket. The digital instrument panel is far from state of the art, but it communicates all the appropriate information. The faux gas tank also acts as storage and accommodates a single open-face helmet.

Available in Italy for €6590 ($8,011 USD), the ER-10 only comes in a Sparkling Black colorway.