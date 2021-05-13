Adventure-Ready Voge 300 DS Enters French Market

Recent years have brought about a crop of lightweight, affordable, and beginner friendly adventure bikes. With more and more people catching the ADV bug, this is by no means a surprise. After all, swinging a leg over a 1,100cc adventurer can indeed be rather intimidating, especially for newbie riders.

As it would turn out, lightweight and nimble ADV bikes also provide tons of fun for more advanced riders, as they can be ridden like overgrown dirt bikes under the command of a skilled pilot. At present, there are a few interesting options in the 300cc to 400cc adventure segment. Of course, bikes like the Royal Enfield Himalayan suite those who prefer a raw, barebones riding experience. On the other end of the spectrum, bikes like the KTM 390 Adventure offer novices a tech-laden package filled with features found on more advanced, premium machines.

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Loncin wants in on the action too, with its own interpretation of an entry-level adventure tourer in the form of the Voge 300 DS. Just recently, Loncin launched its bigger sibling, the 500 DS, in the European market. This time around, the Voge 300 DS makes its debut in France as an extremely affordable machine which boasts impressive performance and versatility. At first glance, the Voge 300 DS could trick you into thinking that it packs more punch than it really does.

Shod beneath the bikes muscular bodywork and adventure-ready aesthetic lies a 292.4cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which churns out an adequate 26 horsepower. In order to keep the price competitive, Loncin has equipped the Voge 300 DS with the bare essentials when it comes to touring ability. That said, we find a simple LCD digital display, a built-in USB charger, a luggage rack, and LED lighting as standard equipment. On paper, the Voge 300 DS seems most closely matched to the BMW G 310 GS, which gets similar tech and features, albeit slightly more grunt.

As usual, however, the Chinese-made adventurer undercuts the Bavarian’s price tag by a substantial margin. The Voge 300 DS retails for €4,295, or the equivalent of $5,187 USD, as opposed to the BMW G 310 GS, which comes with a sticker price of €6,100, or just north of $7,300 USD. That said, the Voge 300 DS will surely appeal to the more budget-conscious consumer looking for a versatile, beginner-friendly all-rounder.