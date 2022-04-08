Scorpion EXO-1400 Carbon Air Available In Cloner And Aranea Graphics

Scorpion has been making affordable yet premium quality helmets for some time now. The brand just recently achieved global acclaim, thanks in large part to 2021 MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo having a Scorpion helmet as his lid of choice. Since then, the helmet manufacturer has released special edition versions of its full-face lids in commemoration of Quartararo’s success.

Scorpion’s newest addition to its extensive model list of helmets comes in the form of aesthetic revisions to its popular full-face helmet, the EXO-1400 Carbon Air. Before we dive into the new colors, let’s first take a look at the underpinnings of this sleek lid. For starters, it makes use of an Ultra TCT carbon-fiber shell, which is available in three sizes. Inside the shell is a multi-density liner that further dissipates impact forces in the event of a crash. Overall, the EXO-1400 Carbon Air tips the scales at a featherweight 1,250 grams in size medium.

Other amenities include a large anti-scratch visor attached to a quick-release Ellip-Tec mechanism. A retractable internal sun visor makes the helmet versatile for use in any weather condition, while a spare smoked visor is included in the package, for really hot, summer days. The visors are compatible with a Pinlock MaxVision anti-fog film which is included in the package, too. Inside the helmet, all the liners are covered in a Kwikwick 3 fabric that keeps your face comfy and dry. Scorpion’s Airfit Concept inflation system is also integrated to the insides of the helmet, ensuring a snug, race-ready fit.

For 2022, two new liveries on the Scorpion EXO-1400 Carbon Air make their debuts. For one, the Aranea features sporty and aggressive graphics accentuated by sharp, jagged edges and sharp contracting colors. The Cloner, meanwhile, features a more subtle design and proudly flaunts its exposed carbon weave. With the addition of the Aranea and Cloner design options, the EXO-1400 Carbon Air is now available in a total of 16 variations. Sized from XS all the way to 2XL, Scorpion’s premium carbon helmet retails starting from 399.90 Euros, or the equivalent of $440 USD.