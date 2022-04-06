Helmet Manufacturer LS2 Presents New Drifter Jet Helmet

Jet helmets are extremely practical lids for use in and around the city. They’re slightly more protective than a basic open-face helmet, but allow the rider to eat or drink while on the go without having to remove the helmet. They’re also a lot more comfortable and breezy thanks to their open-face nature. That said, when using a jet helmet, you do sacrifice some precious front protection, so they’re ideal for use around town and in the city.

These days, jet helmets come in a variation of styles. LS2 makes quite a bunch of them ranging from retro style helmets, perfect for Vespa and vintage scooter enthusiasts; to modern and utilitarian ones for maxi-scooter riders and commuters. Its newest jet helmet called the Drifter takes things to a slightly sportier level, and is characterized by its off-road inspired beak and removable thermoplastic mask that doubles as a chin guard. Clearly, the removable chin guard won’t provide nearly as much protection as that of a full-face or modular helmet. As such, the Drifter is rated as a jet helmet.

It does, however, meet ECE 22.06 standards thanks to a thermoplastic shell, EPS liner, and removable and washable pads. A micrometric buckle ensures a perfect fit, while two adjustable air intakes on the top and a fixed intake on the removable chin guard keep your head nice and breezy. The LS2 drifter is compatible with various Bluetooth intercom units, too, making it the ideal daily commute helmet for use around town or in the city.

LS2 has outfitted the Drifter with a decent amount of features, so much so, that it could be used for light touring. It gets a retractable internal sun visor, an adventure-inspired peak. The removable chin guard can easily be fitted and removed depending on your preferences, too, so you practically have two completely different looking lids in one.

LS2 is offering the Drift in a total of six sizes ranging from XS all the way to 2XL. It does, however, cut costs by utilizing only two shell sizes. That said, the Drifter isn’t all too expensive at just 129 Euros, translating to around $142 USD for the standard monochrome colors, and 149 Euros, or around $164 USD for the graphic options.