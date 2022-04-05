NOS Helmets Is Giving Away 20 NS-7C Carbon Helmets In Italy

As much as the integration of cutting edge materials and technology contributes to the ever-improving safety of motorcycle helmets, one of the most important things to consider when it comes to keeping your noggin safe is simply fit. A poorly fitting helmet certainly won’t be able to keep you safe in the event of a crash, as, say, a helmet that fits perfectly on your head. Plus, a helmet that’s too loose or tight is really uncomfortable, too.

We’ve talked about NOS Helmets before, an Italian helmet brand that focuses on the perfect fit. NOS allows customers to tailor fit and adjust the fit of their helmets through special inner pads that come in a variety of shapes and sizes. The brand introduced this tech with the NS-8 touring helmet, and is now diversifying its product offerings with the new NS-7C, a sportier full-face helmet with a carbon fiber shell. NOS, in fact, is so confident in their new helmet, that they’re inviting people to head over to their helmet dealers to test fit it.

To sweeten the deal even further, NOS is raffling off 20 NS-7C helmets to be given away to lucky test-fitters. Do note, however, that the draw is limited to Italy only, and the list of dealers is available in the source links below. The NOS NS-7C’s lightweight carbon fiber shell paired with its customizable interior will certainly make for one of the most comfortable helmets out there, guaranteeing a perfect fit and utmost protection. The carbon shell is made entirely by hand, while the interior is composed of a dual-density EPS liner.

Meanwhile, the inner pads are hand-sewn, and as mentioned, fully customizable to fit the varying shapes and sizes of riders’ heads. The pads are lined with SuperDry-Fresh material, a breathable, antimicrobial fabric which is removable and washable. Further comfort is guaranteed by NOS’ MACH-Efficiency ventilation system which consists of a high-section upper intake vent, two rear extractors, and a chin vent that can be opened and closed. A dropdown internal sun visor comes standard, too, while both inner and outer visors are equipped with an anti-scratch coating.

If you’re liking what you’re seeing, and want to add the NOS NS-7C to your gear collection straight up, you can either purchase it online or head over to any BER retailer nearby. According to BER’s official website, the NS-7C is currently on sale retailing for just 369 Euros, or around $406 USD. Meanwhile, the NOS’ giveaway promotion of the NS-7C will last until June 1, 2022.