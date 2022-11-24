For The Kids: Yotsuba’s New Meow And Woof Electric Dirt Bikes

Getting their kids on two wheels is indeed the wish of many two-wheeler-loving parents out there. Luckily, in this day and age, electrification has given birth to a lot of motorcycles designed specifically to get the little ones going on two wheels. We’ve seen it in the likes of the KTM SX-E 3 and Husqvarna 16eDrive, however, these top-shelf, kid-focused two-wheelers are super expensive.

Indeed, there are other more affordable options in the market when it comes to letting the little ones have a go at the two-wheeled lifestyle. Take for example, Yotsuba Moto, a new Japanese brand with two impressive electric motorcycles for the little ones. For kids aged three years and older, Yotsuba offers the Meow, a super affordable electric two-wheeler which is somewhere between a balance bike and a tiny electric motorcycle. It makes use of an aluminum frame, rigid forks, and rim brakes on both wheels to slow down. Style-wise, it looks like a tiny motocross bike complete with a front number plate and a pointy tail.

The Yotsuba Meow is powered by a 200-watt hub motor with three power modes. These settings limit the two-wheeler’s top speed to seven, 12, and 22 kilometers per hour, allowing your kids to learn the ropes safely, and gradually dial up the speed as their confidence grows. Battery-wise, you’re looking at a 24V, 3.5-Ah lithium-ion battery pack that can operate continuously for up to two hours. Charging takes just 2.5 hours. The Meow also incorporates a fall sensor that automatically shuts off the motor in the event of a drop.

For bigger kids, Yotsuba also offers the Woof, a more rugged, off-road electric bike. It’s offered in two versions, one with 16-inch wheels ideal for kids aged seven years old, and a larger 20-inch wheel option for kids aged nine years and up. Performance is significantly dialed up here with a 1,500-watt electric motor powering the Woof. It draws power from a 48-volt, 10-Ah battery pack that’s removable for easy and convenient charging. The battery pack guarantees two to three hours of riding, with three hours required to charge it up. Just like the Meow, the Woof gets riding modes that limit top speed anywhere between 10 to 40 kilometers per hour.

As for pricing and availability, the Yotsuba Meow is an affordable way to introduce your kids to the wonderful world of two wheels. It retails for 999 Euros, or the equivalent of $1,030 USD. Meanwhile, the larger Woof is a bit more premium, and starts at 2,750 Euros, which makes out to about $2,834 USD.