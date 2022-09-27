Honda Introduces Battery-Powered CBR Replica For Kids In Australia

I’m sure if I asked you what your first bike was, a lot of you would name rather lackluster beginner bikes like a Ninja 250, Yamaha R3, or some other small-displacement motorbike designed specifically for first-time riders. If you’re from the U.S., chances are you got to start on a really awesome bike, as there aren’t any laws restricting first timers from hopping on absurdly powerful machines as their first bike.

That said, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to you that you can actually let your toddler swing a leg over a shiny new Honda CBR1000RR as their first foray into the wonderful world of motorcycles. However, said CBR1000RR won’t be pumping out 200 horsepower, but maybe around 200 grasshopper-power, if that’s even a thing. Oh, and it’s a whole lot smaller, too. So small that you could actually park this bike inside your home or apartment and carry it up a flight of stairs.

Jokes aside, this baby Fireblade, or Baby Blade, as they’re calling it, is an officially licensed Honda product, and is perfect for motorcycle enthusiast parents to share their passion for two wheels with their little ones. It features illuminating headlights, an instrument cluster that actually works, and realistic sounds including engine sounds and a horn to give your toddler as close an experience to the real thing as possible—minus the speed and power, of course.

The battery-powered Baby Blade has a maximum load capacity of 20 kilograms, and is complete with forward and reverse functions. Furthermore, it has a top speed of no more than 3 miles per hour, ensuring your little one is well within the established speed limits of your driveway or hallway.

The new Honda CBR battery bike is now available for pre-order in Australia, with shipping expected to be just in time for Christmas. It retails for $320 AUD, which translates to around $209 USD. If you’re from the Land Down Under, and you’d like to give your little one an awesome gift that’ll let them share your passion for two wheels, then contact your nearest Honda dealer for more info. Meanwhile, those of us from other parts of the world will have to wait and see if this cute machine will be made available, too.