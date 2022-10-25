CFMoto Introduces CForce EV110 Electric ATV For Kids

CFMoto has just introduced a new ATV designed for kids aged 10 and up. It’s called the CForce EV110, and yes, it’s electric. Not only that, it features loads of technology which ensures you’re always able to keep tabs on your youngsters. Fancy gizmos such as app-controlled geofencing and speed control allow you to fine tune your kid’s riding experience to ensure safety and progression in the wonderful world of off-road riding.

The CFMoto CForce EV110 packs quite a punch with a 1,500W electric motor. Similar to other EVs, this ATV boasts linear acceleration and instantaneous torque. Another plus is that noise is practically zero, allowing your kid to ride practically anywhere you deem safe. The CForce EV110 packs two riding modes that can easily be switched from one another. E, or Eco mode, limits the four-wheeler’s top speed to 24 kilometers per hour (15 miles per hour), but extends riding range. Meanwhile, S, or Sport mode, offers maximum power for more intermediate youngsters, unlocking speeds of up to 45 kilometers per hour, or 28 miles per hour.

When stuck in Eco mode, the CForce EV110 claims to have a range of 38 miles on a single charge, making for around three hours of run time. It packs a 44V, 2,400 watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack which can be charged from empty to full in no more than four hours. Additionally, the battery pack is removable, and can easily be charged safely anytime and anywhere. This is because the battery has an intelligent battery management system ensuring efficient and optimum charging.

As for technology, all the ATV’s info can be monitored via an LCD panel that displays stuff like battery percentage, speed, distance, and riding modes. It even has a nifty call-back system that allows parents and guardians to send notifications to the screen via the mobile app. The app also warns parents and guardians when the ATV’s battery is about to be depleted, and automatically sends a notification to both your smartphone and the quad’s LCD panel. Another safety feature is the tether attached to the rider’s jersey which when severed in the event of a crash or drop, automatically stops the motor.

The new CFMoto CForce EV110 is already available for order in the Australian market and comes in two color schemes consisting of White/ Lemon Green and White/ Lava Orange. It carries a suggested retail price of $5,290 AUD, or around $3,347 USD, and is guaranteed with CFMoto’s two-year warranty.