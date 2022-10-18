Is CFMOTO Launching The Highly Anticipated 800 NK At EICMA 2022?

Recently, CFMoto has been on a roll owing to its incredibly alluring model lineup, notably the 450 SR sportbike. The sportbike, which was recently presented in the Asian and European markets, unquestionably sets the bar in the entry-level sportbike class in terms of both styling and performance. Not to mention, models like the 800MT and 700 CL-X also elevate the Chinese brand from a performance perspective.

To add fuel to the fire, CFMoto unveiled the NK-C22 streetfighter concept bike with the KTM LC8c powerplant in September, 2022. Back then, it was just a concept. However, now that design sketches of the production bike have come to the surface, it doesn't seem like the concept model and the production bike will differ all that much.

The engine is likely to be a KTM LC8c 799cc in-line twin-cylinder, just like the CFMoto 800MT model. In reality, CFMoto has produced the engines for KTM for a number of markets including the KTM 790 series of motorcycles, particularly in certain Asian and European countries. The power output of the 800NK, which is anticipated to be around 95 horsepower and 54 ft-lbs of torque, is comparable to that of the KTM 790 Duke.

Unsurprisingly, there are very slight differences between the concept bike and the actual bike that will be produced. For instance, it uses a conventional swingarm rather than the concept model's single-sided swingarm. This system is easier to maintain, more affordable to produce, and is said to offer better handling benefits. After all, CFMoto needs to offer a competitive price for its next naked bike. The factory model also features a new single exhaust system that is mounted high near the bike's tail in place of the SC Project exhaust.

The production model also has passenger foot pegs and what appears to be a tiny back seat. These features were not present in the concept model, which had a style that was much more futuristic. The upcoming 800 NK should weigh little more than 200 kilograms, making it a relatively lightweight machine all things considered. It is scheduled to be introduced at EICMA, one of the most eagerly awaited events in the industry, in November, 2022.