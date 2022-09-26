Chinese motorcycle manufacturer and Kolove sister brand Excelle isn’t afraid to show off the goods. The firm previously paraded around its Dakar-inspired 450 Rally (ZF450LS) after revealing its upcoming 800RR sportbike and 800R naked bike. Thanks to that transparency, we knew what to expect from the affordable off-roader.

Excelle claims that the 450 Rally produces 52.3 horsepower (at 9,000 rpm) and 32.4 lb-ft of torque (at 7,000 rpm) thanks to the brand’s liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC, 449cc. We also expected that thumper to reside in a diamond-shaped, dual-wing beam steel frame suspended by a 49mm KYB fork and damping-adjustable KYB shock. Early reports tied a 90/90 tire to the 21-inch front wheel while a 140/80 donut supposedly wrapped the 18-inch rear.

The production model lives up to those expectations but adds a few more options to the Rally’s portfolio. Excelle will offer customers two different suspension packages to suit differing rider heights and ambitions. The low variant features a 35.8-inch seat height with 10.2 inches and 9.8 inches of travel fore and aft (respectively). The lower setup also yields an impressive 10.2 inches of ground clearance.

The taller trim, on the other hand, adds another two inches to that total with 12.2-inch ground clearance and a stand-over height of 37.7 inches. Those extra-long legs result in 12 inches of travel up front and 11.8 inches of stroke for the shock. The add-ons don’t end there either.

Excelle lists the model’s dry weight at 341 pounds, but fuel capacity will greatly impact that number. The standard classic-mounted tank holds 15 liters of fuel and users can double the 450 Rally’s range with a 16-liter under-seat fuel cell.

The rally-inspired enduro comes in two different graphics treatments and retails for the equivalent of $6,100 USD. That’s roughly half the price of a KTM counterpart. However, we can’t personally attest to the build quality of the Excelle 450 Rally. Still, it’s exciting to see a Chinese brand take such an ambitious leap into a highly-competitive and highly-specialized segment.