CFMoto Presents Retro-Style 700 CL-X ADV

When CFMoto first unveiled its neo-retro model rage, the 700 CL-X, it was clear that the Chines manufacturer was trying to set itself apart from its contemporaries, and make a name for itself in the global motorcycle scene. Indeed, the Chinese brand had already established a footprint in Asia, Australia, and parts of Europe, but the launch of the CL-X opened its doors to a large segment of the two-wheeled world: retro enthusiasts.

It's now been two years since the CL-X made its debut in Heritage form, and nearly one year since it came out in Sport vogue, and yet CFMoto has revealed yet another iteration—one that blends the styling elements of a scrambler and adventure bike. Soon to be launched in Europe, Asia, and Australia, the CFMoto 700 CL-X ADV will certainly cater to those looking to go the distance in style and comfort.

Design wise, the 700 CL-X ADV is the burliest of the CL-X family, and sports dual-sport tires, a tall windscreen, and slightly longer travel suspension. It still, however, does a good job of carrying over the CL-X model range's rather distinct styling, with the X-patterned LED headlight, retro-themed bodywork, and overall clean lines being retained. ADV-styled elements such as a high fender and built-in pannier racks do make an appearance, and apart from serving as practical features for the bike, give it a more rugged aesthetic, as well.

As for performance, the CL-X ADV shares the same 693cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine as the rest of its siblings. Rated at around 71 horsepower, this engine is plenty punchy, although I wish CFMoto had gone with a 270-degree crankshaft, as opposed to the rather boring-sounding 180-degree setup. Tech features are plentiful on the CL-X ADV, as they are with other CL-X variants, so cruise control, self-canceling turn signals, and Street and Off-Road riding modes will come as standard.

CFMoto has recently setup shop in the U.S. market, and offers the 700 CL-X and CL-X Sport for $6,499 and $6,999 respectively. It's more than likely that the CL-X ADV will make its way stateside following being launched in Asia, Europe, and Australia. Is this a bike you'd be willing to consider, especially if it's priced south of $7,000?