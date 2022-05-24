For several years now, Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMOTO has impressed the global market with its premium and affordable street bikes. With ties to some of the industry's leading brands, the manufacturer is indeed a notch above most other Chinese manufacturers, not only when it comes to build quality and performance, but style, as well.

Among the brand’s notable partnerships include that with KISKA Design, the design firm responsible for styling KTM’s street bikes. CFMOTO has had a long-standing partnership with KTM, too, wherein the Chinese manufacturer produces KTM bikes for China and neighboring markets, as well as owns the rights to some of KTM’s LC8 engines. Most recently, CFMOTO released the 800MT, a middleweight adventure bike that makes use of KTM’s 800cc LC8 engine—the same one found in the 790 range of bikes.

The western market has long been in CFMOTO’s sights, and the company has had a presence in Europe for several years now. It also recently set up shop in the U.S. market, with a selection of models set to make their debut. Going back to Europe, however, CFMOTO is expected to release its sportiest neo-retro offering, the 700 CL-X Sport, very soon. It’ll carry a price tag of 7,699 Euros, or the equivalent of just north of $8,000 USD.

The 700 CL-X Sport is powered by a 693cc parallel-twin engine complete with liquid-cooling, electronic fuel injection, and four valves per cylinder. The 180-degree crankshaft parallel-twin motor is rated at around 70 horsepower, slotting it adequately within the middleweight naked bike class currently dominated by the MT-07 and XSR700 from Yamaha. That being said, the 700 CL-X sets itself apart from the competition with its top-shelf components. Out of the factory, the 700 CL-X is outfitted with Brembo brakes and fully adjustable suspension.

It’s electronics are impressive, too, with features like cruise control, self-cancelling turn signals, and selectable rider modes on offer. It does, however, miss out on some of the big boy amenities such as a quick shifter, traction control, and cornering ABS. Nonetheless, the 700 CL-X Sport presents itself as a value-for-money alternative to some of the more expensive bikes like the KTM 890 Duke and Triumph Street Triple 765.