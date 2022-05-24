In August 2021, KTM unveiled its new generation RC sportbikes. Featuring completely redesigned styling, as well as refinements to performance and handling, the new RC series, consisting of the 125, 200 and 250 in some markets, and 390, were significantly different from their predecessors. While the styling is indeed polarzing—I, for one, prefer the look of the previous generation of bikes—there's no denying the refinements make for an overall more rideable sportbike.

KTM started with releasing its smaller displacement RC 200 across Asia earlier in 2022. In fact, I was able to try it out on track, when KTM Philippines held a track day during the bike's launch event back in March. All I could think of then was just how much better the bigger RC 390 would be once it was launched. Well, it looks like I'll soon find out, as KTM has officially released the RC 390 in India—the country where the bike sees bulk of its production.

The latest generation of the supersport model has been released, and it retails of the equivalent of $4,050 USD. Reservations for the new motorbike have already begun in India. The 2022 model, as previously stated, receives many design and functionality upgrades over its predecessor. A single-pod LED headlamp, reworked bodywork, a 13.7-liter fuel tank, and a modified seat design are all part of the all-new design.

Full-LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster are among the features. The adjustable suspension setup is missing from the India-bound KTM RC 390, unlike the international-spec variant. As a result, the WP-sourced upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock are used on the 2022 RC 390. Single disc brakes with cornering ABS are used on both ends. Meanwhile, a new traction control system has been introduced for more street and track adaptability. KTM Factory Racing Blue and KTM Orange are the two colors available to customers.

The technical characteristics keep the 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with dual overhead camshafts, four valves, and electronic fuel injection, now compliant with BS6/Euro 5 emissions regulations. The 2022 model also receives a 40 percent larger airbox, as well as updated engine tuning aimed at improving torque and overall rideability—hopefully this means a richer bottom end, as the previous generation of bikes had a tendency of cutting out at low RPMs.