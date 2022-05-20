KTM may only offer the full-size Freeride E-XC electric dirt bike for adults, but the brand’s kids e-bike lineup is grooming the next generation of motocrossers. The 12eDrive and 16eDrive Staycyc balance bikes are perfect for beginners and the SX-E 5 suits those ready to race, but KTM wanted to bridge the gap between the entry-level and competition-ready models.

That’s where the new 18eDrive and 20eDrive Factory Edition StayCyc balance bikes step in. Both models feature an all-new 36V brushless motor aided by a Cush drive. The electric powerplant mounts to a heat-treated, aluminum frame painted in signature Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team colors. Nylon wheels shod in pneumatic tires rip through tough terrain while the Hayes Dominion brakes deliver impressive stopping power with 160 mm front and 140 mm rear discs.

Gallery: KTM 18eDrive And 20eDrive Factory Edition StayCyc Bikes

6 Photos

The 18eDrive features a standard, rigid fork, but the 20eDrive boasts a Manitou J-Unit front end with 3.1 inches of travel. The differences don’t stop there either. Both electric bikes offer ride three color-coded ride modes labeled as Red (training), Yellow (standard), and Green (advanced). For the 18eDrive, Red caps speeds at 9 mph, Yellow restricts riders to 13.5 mph, and Green delivers on the moniker with an 18-mph top speed. The 20eDrive ups those numbers to 10 mph, 15 mph, and 20mph, respectively.

Of course, run times will depend on terrain and topography, but KTM claims the 18eDrive Factory Edition lasts 30-45 minutes on one charge, while the 20eDrive can go as long as 60 minutes. On the other hand, the 18eDrive recharges in 1.5 hours while the 20eDrive requires a 3-hour charge time. Luckily, KTM includes a quick-connect 40Vmax Voltage (36Vnom) battery and an industrial-grade charger.

The 18eDrive Factory Edition StayCyc is suitable for children ages 8-10 and up to 115 pounds. The 20eDrive carries the same weight limitation but caters to kids ages 10-12. The 18eDrive retails for $2,750 and the 20eDrive goes for $3,200. Both balance bikes will be available at U.S. and Canadian KTM dealers and will arrive in showrooms by June, 2022.