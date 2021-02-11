Do you have young kids in your life who want to learn to ride bikes? For now, I’m just talking about power-assisted bicycles, although it could lead to bigger motorcycles in the future. If so, there’s about to be a new pair of StaCyc balance bikes on the market. This time, they’re wrapped up in blue and white Husqvarna livery.

If you’ve been keeping a close eye on other StaCyc balance bike developments, this probably won’t come as much of a surprise. At the beginning of February, KTM announced that it would launch its orange and black StaCyc models later that month. Since KTM and Husqvarna are both owned by the same parent company, Pierer Mobility, it was probably only a matter of time before the Huskies headed out to dealerships.

In any case, the Husqvarna Replica StaCyc 12eDrive and 16eDrive electric balance bikes offer a great way to get young kids on two wheels. These two bikes are made for kids who are roughly between the ages of 3 and 8. The 12eDrive has a 33-centimeter seat height, or just under 13 inches. It rides on 12-inch wheels, which is where it gets its name. Meanwhile, the 16eDrive has a 43-centimeter seat height (or just under 17 inches), and rides on 16-inch wheels.

Gallery: Husqvarna Replica StaCyc 12eDrive and 16eDrive Balance Bikes

8 Photos

Both the 12eDrive and 16eDrive have an unpowered coast mode, as well as three powered modes once your kids get the hang of riding. The three powered modes on the 12eDrive have speed limits of 8, 11, or 14 kmh (just under 5, 7, or 9 mph). On the 16eDrive, speeds can reach 8,12, or 21 kmh (just under 5, 7.5, or 13 mph).

The Husqvarna StaCycs should be available in authorized Husqvarna dealerships as of February 1, 2021. The company confirms that these will be sold in the U.S., as well as select other regions. Pricing and availability will vary, so your best bet if you’re interested is to contact your local Husky dealer to find out the most relevant information for your region.

Does this mean we’re one step closer to the future I envisioned, where you can get StaCyc balance bikes for kids to support any OEM you like? I can’t say for sure, but it definitely seems possible.