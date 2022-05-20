Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMOTO has built quite a reputation for itself as one of the best, highest-quality manufacturers from China. The brand prides itself with its premium, yet affordable models, which are able to provide solid alternatives to offerings from mainstream brands, while matching their performance and reliability. In Asia, Australia, and parts of Europe, CFMOTO's small to mid-displacement commuter bikes are extremely popular.

While bikes like the KTM-derived CFMOTO 800MT and retro-style 700 CL-X usually get the spotlight, CFMOTO's small-capacity naked bikes in the NK range are extremely popular among sporty riders on a budget. In Australia, in particular, the 150NK is a favorite among first-timers looking for a learner motorbike. The brand has updated its entry-level offering for the 2023 model year, making it safer and easier for beginners to learn on. CFMOTO has tweaked its aesthetics to give it a sportier, more youthful look, as well.

For starters, the inclusion of ABS on the rear brake now aligns the learner-approved naked bike with its bigger capacity brothers, while the engine, suspension, electronics, and brakes remain untouched. It is powered by a 14.3-horsepower 149.4cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine. This makes it ideal for first-time riders as well as seasoned riders seeking for a fun small motorcycle to cruise about on a twisting road. It has two engine maps to choose from: eco and sport, which is unusual for a bike of this grade.

In CFMOTO's entire lineup, the 150NK is the smallest, most beginner-oriented model. It does, however, benefit from the partnership between CFMOTO and KISKA Design, the company responsible for designing KTM's motorcycles. As such, the parallels in styling between itself and the KTM Duke range of bikes. Apart from its sharp styling, the 150NK gets eye-catching colorways in the form of a turquoise trellis frame and graphics, silver body panels, and sleek black alloy wheels. Its approachable 775mm seat height and agile 1,360mm wheelbase give the 135 kilogram naked bike a playful, rowdy nature. As for pricing, it's available in Australia for $4,290 USD, translating to around $3,007 USD.