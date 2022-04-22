In recent years, the minibike industry has flourished, with the Honda Grom and Kawasaki Z125 leading the way in many areas. The CFMoto Papio, a lesser-known but equally competent minibike, may be getting an all-electric version soon. A recent article by motorcycling publication Cycle World shows us the details about the upcoming all-electric two-wheeler from the Chinese manufacturer.

The CFMoto Papio is essentially the Chinese manufacturer's version of the Honda Grom. The internal-combustion version of this bike, which is sold in a variety of markets, has a 126cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that produces 9.3 horsepower. The Honda Grom, for comparison, has 9.7 horsepower.

Standard gasoline-powered CFMoto Papio 125.

All that being said, CFMoto looks to be on the brink of delivering a mass-market electric minibike if an electric Papio is released very soon. On top of this, CFMoto has entirely revamped the Papio with a specific electric architecture, so it's not a simple case of just slapping an electric motor onto an existing chassis. While the new electric Papio, or e-Papio, or whatever CFMoto plans to call it has a new frame and powertrain, its proportions are still akin to that of a traditional mini-bike. The prototype's look is also quite similar to the current Papio model.

The electric Papio is 69.7 x 31.1 x 41.1 inches in size, while the gas-powered counterpart is 68 x 30 x 39 inches in size. What's even better is that the suspension and braking system on the electric Papio have been greatly enhanced, as the prototype showcases inverted front forks and a Brembo front brake caliper. That said, the wheel size remains at 12 inches, allowing the bike to retai its diminutive proportions.

A traditional tubular steel frame with a cast aluminum swingarm will likely makeup this bike's underpinnings so as to keep it priced within a budget. As is the case with most electric motorcycles, the battery is housed where the fuel tank on a conventional motorcycle would be located. This makes it easy to charge the battery, and could even mean that a swappable unit is in the mix. Blue Stone New Power's 5kW electric motor provides peak power of 19 horsepower and torque of 27 ft-lbs.

According to reports, the electric CFMoto Papio will be available in China soon. When it does, it will undoubtedly be a welcome addition to the electric motorbike category, and considering CFMoto's global reach, it will only be a matter of time until the bike is accessible in other regions of the globe.