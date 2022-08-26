Benelli Stirs The Pot With New TRK702 Adventure Bike

There has been much hullabaloo about the upcoming middleweight adventure bike from Benelli, the TRK702. Well, now, the Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle manufacturer has unveiled the bike in all its glory. Released initially in the Chinese market, the TRK702 shares a lot in common with the bigger TRK800, and on paper, at least, seems to have what it takes to take on the likes of the Yamaha Tenere 700 and KTM 790 Adventure head on.

For starters, the styling of the TRK502 carries over heavily with the new TRK702. The bike's relatively athletic attitude is aided by the huge front beak, the prominent tank, the exposed trellis frame, the two-level saddle, and the slim tail. It has, however, been furnished with upmarket components such as a fully digital TFT instrument cluster. Additional creature comforts find their way into the mix, too, and stuff like a heated saddle and grips, and a nifty front-mounted camera will surely come in handy, be it for the seasoned adventurer or the rugged city-dweller.

On the performance side of things, the TRK702 packs a decent punch with a similar engine found in fellow Chinese manufacturer CFMOTO’s arsenal; a 693cc parallel-twin engine. Disappointingly, this means a rather boring 180-degree crankshaft configuration, meaning we get the lawnmower-esque sound that has become synonymous with budget-focused beginner bikes. Its power output, however, is pretty respectable, with 76 horsepower and 47.6 ft-lbs of torque. Supplementing the powerplant is a 20-liter fuel tank that’s sure to provide adequate range, plus a seat height of 825mm, which makes for a tall and commanding seating position.

Just like its baby sibling the 502, the TRK702 gets two variants—a road focused version and an X variant that’s decked out with off-road capable goodies. For the standard trim, both front and rear wheels measure 17-inches, putting it in the same playing field as the Kawasaki Versys 650. Meanwhile, the TRK702X gets wire-spoked wheels with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear setup and knobby tires. Pricing for the two models has yet to be revealed, and neither has the brand’s intent to export the models to other parts of the globe. If it does, however, the price will have to be right, as the middleweight enduro-ADV segment is bustling with value-packed options.