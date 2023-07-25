Since we’re already in the back half of July 2023, do you know what you’re doing toward the end of September? If you’re planning a trip to Berlin around that time, and you’re a BMW fan, then you’ll probably want to mark your calendars for September 28, 2023. That’s the date when BMW Motorrad will officially open its brand-new BMW Motorrad Welt (that’s BMW Motorcycle World) experience, right on the BMW Group campus in Berlin-Spandau.

While the BMW Motorrad Museum showcases the Motorrad’s impressive 100-year history, the new BMW Motorrad Welt will focus on creating an integrated “brand experience.” What does that mean, exactly? From interactive presentations, to food, to an events space that is bookable both within and outside of the company, the Motorrad Welt is intended to draw visitors further into what makes BMW Motorrad tick.

Exhibitions will focus on interactive experiences, such as the art of customizing motorbikes. BMW Motorrad also plans to involve its Gear and Accessories operations in the fun, as well. Guided tours of the production plant facility will also be available, so motorbike fans can get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at exactly how their favorites from the storied German manufacturer are made.

Gallery: BMW Motorrad Welt

6 Photos

Other planned events within the space include live concerts, autograph sessions, and even motorcycle cinema screenings from time to time. BMW Motorrad Welt is intended as a sort of cultural hub, focusing on all things BMW and offering an immersive, visceral experience, rather than something that visitors can only observe from a distance.

BMW Motorrad Welt opening ceremonies are planned to take place on September 28, 2023. Over 150 guests from across the worlds of culture, sports, media, politics, and more have been invited to attend, along with brand ambassadors. The very next day, guests will be invited to witness the BMW Motorrad Customizing Championship finale, focusing on custom R 18 motorbikes built by participants from 18 different countries.

Following the opening ceremonies, BMW Motorrad Welt will officially open to the public seven days a week. From Monday through Sunday each week, visitors can stop by between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. On public holidays, BMW Motorrad Welt will officially be closed.