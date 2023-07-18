2023 BMW Motorrad Days Sees More Than 32,000 Fans In Attendance

From July 7 to 9, 2023, the BMW Days marked a momentous occasion during BMW Motorrad's grand 100th-anniversary celebration. This event drew an impressive crowd of approximately 32,000 passionate enthusiasts, both motorcyclists and non-riders alike. Besides those from Germany, there was a strong presence from Italy, France, and the UK, with a remarkable representation of around 60 nations in total, highlighting the event's global appeal.

The BMW Days offered an abundance of captivating activities and shows, catering to the diverse interests of attendees. From the adrenaline-pumping Motodrom show to the awe-inspiring display of custom bikes in the Heritage Area, there was something for everyone to enjoy. However, the true heart of the event revolved around the immersive BMW Motorrad brand experience. Attendees were delighted to explore a comprehensive lineup of over 60 motorcycle models, an extensive range of accessories, and a spacious fan shop.

Moreover, the event showcased more than 30 international partners, providing opportunities for exciting trips, comprehensive training, and exhilarating test rides. Notable features like Rent A Ride, Fuel for Life, the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy, and the BMW Group Classic garnered much attention and excitement.

Meanwhile, at the iconic BMW Motorrad plant in Berlin Spandau, approximately 1,600 enthusiastic visitors were granted a unique opportunity to witness the fascinating process of BMW motorcycle production through guided tours. For diehard admirers of BMW GS models, BMW Motorrad went above and beyond to offer a truly special experience. In addition to providing top-notch enduro training courses and expertly guided off-road tours, the grounds of the MCC Schenkenhorst were ingeniously transformed into a vibrant hub, serving as a perfect gathering spot for the global BMW GS community.

At the Spreewaldring, a 2.7-kilometer (1.7-mile) track boasting a width of 10 meters, visitors were treated to an exhilarating experience like no other. They had the opportunity to take the latest BMW S 1000 models for a ride, all while receiving expert guidance and supervision from seasoned instructors provided by MotoRacingSchool. Meanwhile, for those seeking an adrenaline-pumping experience on four wheels, BMW didn't disappoint. Several times a day, racing taxi rides were offered in the BMW M2, with skilled drivers at the helm providing a rush of speed and excitement.

Running in tandem with the BMW Motorrad Days, the Pure&Crafted Festival took center stage, captivating the attention of approximately 5,000 spectators. This unique festival, initially introduced in Berlin at the behest of BMW Motorrad in 2015, artfully blended the worlds of music and motorcycle culture into an enthralling and harmonious celebration. With a carefully curated lineup of live performances and musical acts, the Pure&Crafted Festival offered attendees a delightful auditory experience, complemented by a vibrant display of motorcycle culture