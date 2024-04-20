We’re huge advocates for riding safely and learning a thing or two on two wheels. It doesn’t matter where you ride—be it on or off-road—there are always experienced riders more than happy to teach newbies the ways of the force. This is made even better when big brands team up with riding schools to make riding education accessible to a wider audience.

This is exactly what’s happening with Aprilia and RideSmart Motorcycle School, as the two have established a long-term partnership with the hopes of expanding the Aprilia Racers Days track day program.

The Texas-based RideSmart Motorcycle School is all about two-wheeled tuition. Its official website even states that it isn’t a track day organizer, but rather a full-on motorcycle school. As such, by partnering with Aprilia, RideSmart extends its expertise to riders on the race track setting. The long-term partnership will span a period of four years and will allow students to rent Aprilia’s sportbikes such as the Tuono and RS series of machines.

While getting access to some sick sportbikes is totally awesome, the partnership’s “Fly-N-Ride” program makes experiencing epic race locations easy and accessible. The program allows global participants to not only swing a leg over an Aprilia sportbike, but to do so in iconic racing circuits like COTA—a place that’s very near and dear to our executive editor Jonathon Klein.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Fly-N-Ride program has limited slots, so if you’re keen on joining the program, I’d get in touch with my nearest Aprilia dealer if I were you.

Riding on the track is among the most exciting things on two wheels, but it can also be pretty sketchy if you have no idea what you’re doing. And while there are plenty of riding schools out there, it can be difficult for them to gain the visibility they need in order to encourage more people to take formal riding lessons.

And so partnerships between big brands and riding schools make valuable track riding tuition accessible to a wide range of riders. To that end, having more educated riders, be it on the track or on the street, is always a good thing.