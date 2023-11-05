Does your New Year’s resolution include riding better? A lot better? Then you might want to check out the California Super Bike School’s schedule for 2024. The schedule for next year has been released along with the locations, levels, and prices.

The California Super Bike School has been around since 1976. It was established by Keith Code who had the vision of creating a course that would turn novice street riders into factory racers. To say that he was successful is an understatement, and apart from being the founder of one of the most prestigious riding schools in the world, he’s also the man responsible for A Twist of the Wrist, otherwise known as “the cornering bible.”

As one of the most successful schools in the world with some of the best coaches around, the course features up to four levels, and you will learn a lot even with just the first level of training.

The schedule for 2024 will actually kick off later this year, with the last sessions of 2023 slated for November 25 and 26, 2023 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Following that, two more dates will be scheduled starting February 10 and 11, 2024, and then March 9 and 10, 2024 all on the same track in Vegas.

After, other race tracks and states will be in the books, which include the Streets of Willow Springs, the Virginia International Raceway, the New Jersey Motorsports Park, the National Corvette Museum, The Barber Motorsports Park, Sonoma Raceway, The Ridge Raceway, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, and Thunderhill Raceway.

According to the school’s schedule, it will go back and forth between the tracks all the way up to its final round at the Las Vegas Motorspeedway on November 3 and 4, 2024. To get the full details and the particular dates that the school will be nearest to you, do check out the full schedule on its website listed in our sources down below.