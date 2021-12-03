Keeway Showcases Its Latest Electric Innovations At EICMA

At EICMA 2021, a good number of electric and hybrid motorcycles took the spotlight. A clear indication of the times to come, there isn’t a single manufacturer out there who hasn’t, at the very least, expressed interest in venturing into the electric or hybrid segment. Among the innovations geared towards sustainable mobility were two of Keeway’s new models—the E-Zi and Blueshark scooters.

Keeway, a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer part of the two-wheeled empire known as QianJiang Motor—which may be familiar to you as the parent company of Benelli—showcased the two electric scooters at EICMA, and presents the two machines as the future of personal urban mobility. The company claims that these scoots will be available starting the first half of 2022, and will occupy the budget-friendly, entry-level pricing bracket. Let’s take a closer look at these two electric scooters.

For starters, the E-Zi comes in three variants: Mini, Citi, and Plug. The Mini is the smallest and most beginner-friendly of the bunch, and features a 1000W electric motor mated to a 48V, 20Ah lithium battery pack. This gives the scooter autonomy of around 37 miles on a single charge. Tipping the scales at a featherweight 55 kilograms, it features two riding modes consisting of Eco and Power. The more premium Citi variant gets a more powerful 1500W motor, as well as the option to double your range with an additional battery pack.

Lastly, the Plug version presents itself as the most practical option thanks to a 1000W motor, and a 48V, 30Ah battery that guarantees 50 miles of range. The Keeway E-Zi range features premium components such as full LED lights, as well as a USB charging port for powering up your gadgets on the go. On top of that, the lightweight scooter offers an intuitive user interface, thanks to a digital LED instrument panel which doubles as the control module to toggle between riding modes. The Mini and Citi versions are equipped with 14-inch wheels, while the Plug variant gets smaller, albeit more efficient 12-inch wheels.

Moving on, the Blueshark R1 also made its debut at EICMA, and is Keeway’s flagship electric scooter. Unlike the E-Zi, the Blueshark is more of a full-size scooter, as opposed to a tiny runabout. It’s powered by a 3000W motor sipping juice from a 48V, 30 Ah lithium battery. This gives the scooter a top speed of 80 kilometers per hour, and a range of about 100 miles on a single charge. It’ll also be available in a Lite version with a motor that cranks out half the power, limited to just 27 miles per hour.