The Keeway SCR 250V Is A Retro Roadster With A Tiny V-Twin

Small-capacity, retro-style motorcycles are a dime a dozen, particularly in the Asian market. Although continually growing in number, and from a variety of manufacturers both old and new, neo-retro commuters tend to follow the same formula—a round headlight, standard ergonomics, and a basic single-cylinder engine. Now, Keeway, a subsidiary of Chinese motorcycle maker QJ Motor, has released a new bike which puts a spin on one of these elements.

At a glance, the Keeway SCR 250V looks like any other entry-level classic style machine. Upon closer inspection, however, it's clear to see that this retro roadster brings something different to the table. You see, despite it sporting a tiny 250cc engine, the folks at Keeway have decided to give this bike a little soul by giving it a V-twin motor. The quarter-liter, air-cooled, fuel-injected V-twin generates just 17 horsepower, but what's even more important is that it'll surely give the SCR 250V a sporty riding character and a distinct exhaust note.

From a styling perspective, the Keeway SCR 250V employs clean lines reminiscent of what we see in Triumph's Bonneville range of bikes. It features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece saddle with ribbed faux leather upholstery, a rather sporty-looking upswept tail pipe, and a sideplate complete with a racing number. The bike's headers exit on the right side of the engine and meet in between the two cylinders giving it a premium look. The heat shields on each header make nice accent pieces, too.

This charming classic machine isn't bereft of electronic features, either. Keeway has equipped this roadster with disc brakes on both wheels, both of which complete with dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on standard telescopic forks complete with gaiters for that unmistakable retro look. The rear, meanwhile, is suspended by a standard preload-adjustable monoshock. As far as pricing goes, the SCR 250V retails for the equivalent of around $4,000 USD, making it a rather premium option in the entry-level market.