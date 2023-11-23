CFMoto is a relatively new player in the motorcycle world, but has managed to capture quite a lot of attention in the global market. Unlike many other Chinese motorcycle brands, CFMoto sought the help of major global players and OEMs when it came to manufacturing its bikes, as such, there’s really no surprise as to why the company’s bikes are considered to be among the more trustworthy machines to emerge from China.

CFMoto has become associated with big names like KTM, Kiska Design, Continental, and Bosch, and has developed quite a big presence in the Asian and European markets, and much more recently, in the US, as well. That being said, at EICMA 2023, the brand unveiled a healthy spread of new models that are expected to hit the market soon. While we’ve talked about all those bikes in great detail in previous articles, we haven’t discussed the brand’s neo-retro model range just yet.

Enter the CL-C Low Ride and CL-X Spirit. Based on two existing model ranges, these two bikes demonstrate the customizability and retro-inspired styling that CFMoto has to offer. Those of you who are cruiser fans will surely appreciate the CL-C Low Ride, as it takes all of the retro-inspired stylistic elements of the CL-C line, accentuated by a slack, relaxed seating position, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a round LED headlight.

The CL-C Low Ride will likely share the same underpinnings as the rest of CFMoto’s 450 lineup, so riders will be treated to a grunty little 450cc twin with a 270-degree crank. Setting the Low Ride apart is a more rugged, bobber look with an interesting cantilever-style front end. The bike also gets a chrome-finished fuel tank, and a premium SC-Project dual-exhaust system. Lastly, the bike’s engine casing has also been spruced up and painted to match the accent colors found around the bike.

Up next, those looking for a rugged ride with a dash of off-road capability will surely want to take a second look at the CL-X Spirit. Derived from CFMoto’s popular 700 CL-X range, this bike boasts a combination of performance, style, and versatility. The Spirit gets a higher dual-exhaust system, a custom tuck-and-roll saddle, and a cropped tail. For a more rugged aesthetic, the CL-X Spirit receives wire-spoke wheels with knobby off-road-focused tires. Furthermore, the bike is suspended on what appears to be a set of Ohlins inverted front forks.