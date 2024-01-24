Royal Enfield Gets A New Official Distributor In The Philippines

Royal Enfield is considered as the oldest motorcycle manufacturer in continuous existence. First opening its doors back in 1901, the company has evolved into a force to be reckoned with in the global market thanks to its value-packed machines that are filled to the brim with charm and retro-inspired design. All over the world, motorcycle enthusiasts are swinging a leg over RE’s machines thanks to their approachability and classic heritage.

Today, Royal Enfield is one of the global leaders when it comes to the mid-size segment. Its wide selection of models provides enthusiasts with choices for varying tastes, all while sharing similar underpinnings with one another for better reliability and more efficient maintenance. RE’s 350 model range serves as the solid entry point for beginner riders, while at the same time being capable in the city for more advanced riders. Meanwhile, the 650 series propelled RE into the global spotlight, and offers a blend of power, maneuverability, and of course, classic styling.

With that being said, there’s been a major development when it comes to Royal Enfield’s distribution in the Philippines, a market that has witnessed sizable growth in the premium segment in recent years. Motociclista Scatola Inc. (MSI) has just been announced as the official distributor for Royal Enfield in the Philippine market. For reference, MSI, also referred to as Bikerbox, also handles the distribution of key brands such as Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, and Moto Morini in the Philippines.

“At MSI, we believe in providing the best lifestyle mobility solution, challenging ourselves to deliver the ultimate motorcycling ownership experience. Partnering with the world’s oldest motorcycle brand allows us to diversify offerings to motorcycle enthusiasts in the Philippines. With a growing demand for evocative, easy-riding motorcycles, our aim is to have Royal Enfield's presence providing the best riding experience and growing our community of leisure riders,” mentioned Michael Victor F. Bondoc, Director at Motociclista Scatola Inc.

Royal Enfield recognizes the Philippines as a crucial market in the Asia Pacific region, owing to its growing motorcycle enthusiast base. Furthermore, RE hopes to foster an approachable and non-intimidating space for like-minded individuals to share the passion for motorcycling. Indeed, this is in line with the very essence of Royal Enfield, which has never really been about cutting-edge technology and neck-snapping performance. True to its retro spirit, Royal Enfield’s always been about self expression and enjoying the unadulterated spirit of the two-wheeled lifestyle.

In the company’s official press release, Anuj Dua, Business Head for Asia Pacific markets, Royal Enfield, said, “The values of resilience, inclusiveness, and being accessible define Royal Enfield. As the world’s oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, we have built products integral to people’s lives over decades, instrumental in nurturing a culture around riding.”

He emphasized the importance of the Philippine market in the global market, highlighting how RE’s broad offerings can cater to a wide audience within the local market. “With the Philippines being the sixth-largest two-wheeler market globally, it is crucial for us. We believe our motorcycles offer a differentiated motorcycling experience ideal for the market. Partnering with Motociclista Scatola Inc. is strategic, given their proven success and expertise in the two-wheeler market. This partnership will fuel our growth in the Asia Pacific region.”