The Yamaha TMAX is considered by many as the maxi-scooter that started it all. It first entered the scene at the turn of the millennium and dared to change the very essence of the scooter. In the 24 years of its existence, the TMAX has evolved with more performance and tech, all while retaining practicality and comfort at its very core.

For 2024, Yamaha has taken the wraps off the new TMAX 560 in its home country of Japan, and the OG has been given a slew of updates to make it even better. Quite frankly, I’m not a maxi-scooter kinda guy, but if I were to get one, it would be the Yamaha TMAX.

Let’s take a look at some of the reasons why.

2024 Yamaha TMAX 560 – Right Side 2024 Yamaha TMAX 560 – Left Side

For starters, the Yamaha TMAX is one of the more potent scooters out there when it comes to performance, as in its 2024 guise, it’s powered by a 562cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine. While 47 ponies at 7,500 rpm and 41 pound-feet of torque may not seem like much, it’s certainly a lot of power for a scooter.

To sweeten the deal, Yamaha has thrown in a bunch of tech features like traction control, a full-color TFT display with Garmin navigation, cruise control, keyless ignition, and even heated seats and grips—talk about five-star amenities.

But scooters have always been about practicality, and the 2024 Yamaha TMAX is no exception. Apart from enveloping you in comfort thanks to its tall windscreen, relaxed ergos, and cushy seat, it can do so for both you and a passenger thanks to its spacious saddle. Under said saddle is a bunch of storage space for you to house your daily essentials. And if that’s not enough, there’s the option of fitting saddlebags or a top case, as is a common upgrade for TMAX owners looking to maximize utility.

2024 Yamaha TMAX 560 – Right Front Quarter

In true Yamaha fashion, the TMAX 560 is all about a sleek and sporty aesthetic. Borrowing styling cues from its sportier siblings, the bike gets angular bodywork, a sleek LED headlight, and flowing lines that give the scooter a fluid yet aggressive stance. It’s certainly one of the meanest looking scooters out there, which is saying a lot because scooters aren’t exactly what you’d call badass.

Yamaha has yet to announce pricing and availability of the new TMAX 560 in Japan, let alone in other markets. But in the UK, the 2023 TMAX 560 Tech Max carries an MSRP of £14,007, or about $17,776 USD—quite the chunk of change for quite the fancy scooter.