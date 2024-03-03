Brembo has always been considered the gold standard when it comes to brakes. From the highest-performing sports cars, to cutting-edge motorcycles, all the way to rugged UTVs and ATVs, there’s no doubt that Brembo’s braking technology is top-tier.

But up until recently, Brembo’s products were reserved for premium machines. That, however, changed with the introduction of the Bybre brand, as well as the acquisition of Spanish brake specialist J.Juan. In those moves, Brembo has made it clear that it wants to tackle the mass market head on. To that end, the company is expanding into Southeast Asia’s manufacturing hubs.

From a massive 40-million-euro investment, Brembo has set up shop in Thailand, in the hopes of expanding its industrial presence in the Southeast Asian market. Situated in Rayong province just south of Bangkok, Brembo’s production facility will focus on motorcycle braking systems for motorcycle manufacturers in Thailand. The new facility is set to employ around 150 people, with operations expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

In Brembo’s official press statement, CEO Daniele Schillaci explained that the ASEAN market is of key importance to Brembo’s expansion initiatives. “We strengthen our position in the key two-wheeler segment and consolidate Brembo’s role as a Solution Provider for our customers operating in the country. With this investment, we lay the groundwork for further developments of our business in the ASEAN region,” he stated.

As someone who lives in Asia, I know first hand just how big of a role motorcycles play when it comes to the daily mobility of people in the region. And in countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines where I’m from, motorcycles and scooters greatly outweigh the number of cars on the road at any given moment. Naturally, this has resulted in many countries in Asia becoming manufacturing hubs for big name brands in the motorcycle and automotive industry.

It’s worth noting that Brembo’s motorcycle business accounts for about 13 percent of the company’s revenues.

Brembo joins a long list of both manufacturers and component suppliers that have set up shop in Thailand. Prominent companies like Ducati, BMW, and Triumph all have manufacturing facilities in Thailand that produce entire motorcycles to cater to the growing demands of the Asian market. Big tire brands like Bridgestone and Michelin also have manufacturing facilities in Thailand to streamline costs and better serve the local market.