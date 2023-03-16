We’ve seen our share of Marvel-inspired moto products in recent years. From Spiderman-designed HJC helmets to Avenger-themed custom motorcycles, there’s certainly an intersection between riders and comic fanboys. Now, Honda Thailand and Marvel are pairing up to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary with two limited-edition ADV 160s modeled after Captain America and Iron Man.

Big Red and the comic juggernaut cover all details as well. Starting with The First Avenger, Honda does Cap justice with a royal blue base and character-specific accents. That includes Captain America’s iconic shield, his winged A logo, and several stars adorning the front fairing and side panels.

When it comes to the Iron Man edition, the superhero's trademark red and gold paint scheme immediately brings Tony Stark to mind. If that palette doesn’t do the trick, an Iron Man helmet graphic along the side shroud and an arc reactor logo on the fascia should drive the point home.

Under the spiffy new costumes, the ADV 160 remains mechanically unchanged. That’s no detractor, though, with Honda’s trusty 157cc single nestled into a double cradle frame, all of which is suspended by a telescopic fork and twin shocks. The rugged scooter still benefits from alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires along with disc brakes (front ABS) at both ends. The ADV 160 doesn't ditch practicality either, with a 30.7-inch seat height and a 293-pound curb weight.

Honda will produce just 3,000 Captain America and Iron Man ADV 160s for the Thailand market and the model will debut at the Bangkok Motor Show on March 22, 2023. To go with each limited-edition ADV 160 purchase, Honda will include a Marvel jacket valued at ฿‎1,500 (~$45 USD).

Marvel may be a fixture in the motorcycle landscape as of late, but the Captain America and Iron Man-inspired Honda ADV 160s prove that there’s still a crossover between riders and comic fans.