In October 2020, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) made the entire world green with envy with the launch of the H’Ness CB350. The new model marked Honda’s entry into the modern-classic segment in the Indian market, and was considered by enthusiasts the world over as a breath of fresh air in the tech-focused modern-day motorcycle industry.

Back then, it was clear that the H’Ness, and later on its sporty sibling the RS, were exclusively meant for the Indian market, leaving the rest of the world longing for this charming, classic-style roadster. However, in 2021, the H’Ness made its way to Japan. Still made in India, the bike was deemed a perfect fit for Japan’s mid-size segment, and was renamed to GB350, a nod to Honda’s GB500 thumper-powered cafe racer from the late 80’s. Since then, no other markets received the stylish roadster, that is, until now.

A classic-inspired engine complete with prominent cooling fins and chrome accents.

Honda has just listed the GB350 in its Australian website, and although the price is listed as unavailable, Australian publication AMCN states that it carries a sticker price of $6,999 AUD (about $4,600 USD). As for the specs, they seem to be identical to that of the Japanese model. From a performance standpoint, the bike is rocking a modern engine, albeit one with archaic architecture. It’s a 348cc, air-cooled, OHC, single-cylinder engine, but it gets modern electronic fuel-injection to keep it reliable and efficient.

Though Honda doesn’t list claimed power figures on its website, the GB350 is known to produce 20 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 21 pound-feet of torque at 3,000 rpm – a healthy spread of power that makes it perfect for both beginner riders and seasoned riders looking for a capable yet stylish commuter.

While the GB350's styling is thoroughly retro, Honda fitted it with an LED headlight for improved visibility. The GB350 gets a minimalist instrument cluster with an analog dial and a digital panel.

For all intents and purposes, the GB350 is all about simplicity. It does away with all the fancy doodads of other modern offerings, and its styling is a clear testament to this. It features cafe racer-inspired aesthetics which include a round LED headlight, a “vintage-style” muffler, chrome components, and a saddle upholstered in brown pleather.

While Honda’s done its best to keep the bike as retro as possible, it’s had to stuff in some tech to keep it compliant with modern day regulations. As such, it comes standard with front and rear ABS, and Honda has thrown in a handy assist/slipper clutch to make it more forgiving for beginners. On Honda’s website, the new GB350 is offered in two colorways: Matt Pearl Morion Black and Matt Jeans Blue Metallic.