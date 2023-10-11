Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition Unveiled In India

Honda’s retro offering in the Indian market, the H’ness CB350, has enjoyed quite a lot of success since its launch back in 2020. The model leverages specifically on the heritage of the brand’s CB moniker, and has been released in a variety of trim options. The latest of which has just been unveiled, and it’s called the Legacy Edition. It features a few key elements that set it apart from its siblings. Let’s take a closer look.

When looking at the H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition, chances are that the first thing you’ll notice is its paint work. The dark blue colorway gives off a truly retro look, with the additional blue white and yellow accents further highlighting the bike’s charm. Honda calls it the Pearl Siren Blue colorway, and the aesthetic is made more special with the addition of a “Legacy Edition” badge. Just like the other CB350 variants, the Legacy Edition gets a classic round headlight with a chrome bezel.

Other than those retro-inspired touches, the bike packs thoroughly modern technology. Power is supplied by a 348.36cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with an output of 21 horsepower and 21 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a chain-driven, five-speed manual transmission complete with an assist-slipper clutch. Honda even offers the bike with traction control as an optional extra. Lastly, it gets a semi-digital instrument cluster complete with Bluetooth connectivity.

The Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition rolls on a 19-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, and gets standard telescopic forks up front. The rear suspension consists of dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers. As for the brakes, it gets front and rear disc brakes with the front rotor measuring 310 millimeters and the rear rotor measuring 240 millimeters. Dual-channel ABS comes as standard for extra safety and confidence in low-traction scenarios. The bike tips the scales at 181 kilograms (398 pounds), and has a 15-liter fuel tank.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition retails for Rs 216,000, or approximately $2,595 USD, making it the most premium version of the retro-inspired roadster.