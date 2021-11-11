Add This Gorgeous Honda GB500 Tourist Trophy To Your Collection

This beautiful 1990 Honda GB500 Tourist Trophy has been listed for auction on Bring a Trailer. Unlike other naked bikes of the time, the GB500 didn't feature a lazy parallel-twin motor, nor a silky smooth inline-four. Instead, it got a punchy, yet soulful single-cylinder motor. This particular example looks to be in excellent condition, and sports a few choice modifications which are sure to enhance this machine's riding characteristics.

Finished in Black Green Metallic, this model from 1990 is in excellent condition. Apart from a scratch on the black painted frame, it can be mistaken for a much newer bike. That's because this machine only has 1,800 miles on the odometer. The previous owner likely rode the bike only on occasion, and had it sitting in their collection when not in use. It features aftermarket components such as a National Cycle windscreen, aftermarket front and rear turn signals, a Vincent-style integrated tail and brake light, as well as a single left-side bar-end mirror.

Clip-on style handlebars are mounted above the triple clamp making for a sporty, yet upright seating position. It retains the factory single-seat with a rear seat cowl which gives the bike a sporty, cafe racer stance. Other fancy bits and bobs include gold and silver painted cylinder head and crank case to match the pin-striping found on the fuel tank. The bike sports original style Tourist Trophy decals, although it isn't certain whether these are original decal sets, or reproductions. It rides on a set of Progressive Suspension Works air shocks on the rear, and the factory front end.

Perhaps the most notable part of this machine is its heavily modified engine. The bike's original 498cc displacement has been bumped up to 600cc in June, 2000. The builder has fitted the bike with a dual-port cylinder head, new engine internals, a Mikuni VM38 carburetor, and a K&N air filter. It comes fitted with a two-into-one Supertrapp exhaust system, as well. Service on the engine was performed in August, 2021, and consisted of a carburetor refresh, a new Yuasa battery, and fresh oil and filters.

Based on the ad listing, it would appear that this GB500 is pretty much ready to hit the open road. The seller does note, however, that the Michelin tires fitted on this bike are from 2001, so you may want to fit a fresh set of rubber before taking this thing on long, spirited rides. At present the current bid for this 1990 Honda GB500 Tourist Trophy stands at $6,100, with bidding closing in two days. The bike comes with a clean and notarized Arizona title. Be sure to visit the original listing for more information.