2021’s been a busy year for Dominic Aegerter. While the Swiss rider narrowly lost the MotoE championship to Pons Racing Team’s Jordi Torres, he captured the Supersport World Championship (WSSP) for Ten Kate Yamaha. Aegerter secured 10 wins and four additional podiums in his dominant season, all the more impressive when you consider that it was his first year in the class following an 11-year Moto2 career.

Now, Yamaha fanatics can own a piece of racing history. With the 2022 season fast approaching, the Ten Kate Yamaha team is selling the title-winning bike. Of course, with the bLU cRU discontinuing the R6 in 2020, the collector’s item might be even more special supersport superfans. However, the Ten Kate Racing Team sweetens the deal with a host of upgrades.

Equipped with a Ten Kate Racing Products-prepped engine, Arrow exhaust, and WSSP ECU, the R6 boasts even more power and performance. The Ohlins FKR closed cartridges and TTX GP WSSP rear shock helps direct all that power around the racetrack while the carbon fiber bodywork keeps the supsrport at fighting weight. A I2M Chrome light dashboard and Bike Sport Developments handlebar button switches deliver the full race experience as well.

Whether you’re looking for the sharpest race bike, track toy, or collector’s piece the WSSP Championship-winning Yamaha R6 is a great option—if you have the money. Going for €39,990 ($46,400 USD), the Ten Kate race rig doesn't come cheap. Those looking for a more economical race-prepped Yamaha can turn to the 2022 R6 race, which retails for $18,399.

However, the WSSP R6 holds a place in Team Blue’s historic 2021 season, with the brand also taking the MotoAmerica, British Supersport, and MotoGP titles. While Ten Kate is selling the champion R6 before the final round of the 2021 season, Yamaha can keep the party rolling if Toprak Razgatlıoğlu adds a World Superbike Championship to that pile on November 19-21, 2021.