Vintage BMWs have a cult following—man, talk about an understatement, but this isn’t just any R69S up for sale like every other vintage Beemer, this is a triple number matching example straight from 1966.

Being an old bike, these BMWs are likely cobbled together out of different pieces from different bikes to bring them back to life. For those that don’t know, triple numbers matched means that the engine’s, chassis’, and headstock’s serial numbers are all the same, which indicates that the bike is more or less all-original and hasn’t been touched up or replaced in any way.

The result of such a listing with the triple number detail is a current auction price of $15,000 at the time of this article’s writing. Sure, you can get another R69S or older, but it’s likely rebuilt from different bikes or replacement parts.

As for the bike itself, the unit comes with an Earles fork, shaft drive, a Denfeld saddle with a passenger’s seat, as well as a clean California title under the seller’s name. Its odometer reads about 53,000 miles, and the seller claims that the engine and transmission were overhauled in 2014, with the bike’s most recent service and tire replacement conducted in May 2021.

All things considered, you will get a well-maintained unit. On the tires, you get a set of Avon Roadrider tires that wrap around the bike’s 18-inch spoked wheels. Powering the bike is an air-cooled 594cc opposed twin that is fueled by a pair of Bing carburetors that were rebuilt in the bike’s last service in May. On top of that, the bike got a new ignition coil, points condenser, spark plugs, and wires in addition to the standard oil change and valve adjustment.

Hurry up because you are running out of time. The bike’s auction ends on October 26, 2021. Place a bid and hope that nobody else wants this more than you!