Yamaha To Hold Seventh Edition Of R3 Cup In Italy

Yamaha has long been known for cultivating grassroots racing all over the world. With numerous training programs and race-focused coaching platforms available, there's no doubt that Team Blue is breeding the next generation of racers. Naturally, all of Yamaha's road racing initiatives tie in with its range of sportbikes, the YZF-R.

From as small as 125cc in the R125 all the way to the class-leading R1, Yamaha's sportbikes present themselves as the ideal tool to bring out your inner racer. In Italy, Yamaha has been holding a one-model race series in the form of the R3 Cup. In partnership with AG Motorsport Italia, the Yamaha R3 Cup is making a comeback for its seventh season. Participants in this year's R3 Cup are selected from Yamaha's bLU cRU racing school, and we're sure to see some exciting racing action from talented up and coming racers.

The 2022 Yamaha R3 Cup will be divided int four rounds, and will coincide with the CIV Italian Cup. The European R3 Super Final will also be held on the same day as the finale of the 2022 World Superbike Championship. So, too, will the more advanced R7 Cup which features Yamaha's newest middleweight supersport bike. The R3 Cup finale will be reserved for the top 30 best riders across the various European R3 Cups. Subsequently, the winner will earn a spot on the grid at the 2023 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup.

As for the actual racing, a total of seven races spread across four rounds will comprise the 2022 Yamaha R3 Cup, kicking off on May 14 to 15, 2022 at Misano. Shortly after, the action will move to Vallelunga on June 5 to 6, then in Mugello on July 2 to 3. The last round will be held once again at Misano, and is booked for October 1 to 2, 2022. The finale of the R3 Cup has yet to be determined, as it's set to coincide with the final round of the WorldSBK Championship.

Similar to previous years, the R3 Cup will feature four categories: an open class, a bLU cRU exclusive class for those under the age of 20, a bLU cRU Senior class (for those over 20), and a Female class. Several prizes and rewards await participants including a Team Contest, Pole Position Award, and a special Yamaha wristwatch for the oldest rider. The awarding ceremony for the 2022 R3 Cup will be held at the 2023 Motor Bike Expo. For more information concerning registration and possible changes to the schedule, be sure to check out the AG Motorsport website linked below.