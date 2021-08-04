Yamaha has long been a proponent of motorcycle racing across all its disciplines, and has been known to support racing from the grassroots level all over the world. With various racing development programs in the field of road racing, enduro, and motocross, the company gives aspiring motorcycle racers a solid gateway towards a successful career in motorsports. In line with this, Yamaha has recently launched a new program in the U.S. for newbie motocrossers looking to level up their game alongside the brand.

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA has announced its latest initiative towards the ever-growing number of passionate motorsports enthusiasts. The 2022 bLU cRU Racer Support Program seeks to provide young and aspiring motocross racers support in pursuing their dreams alongside the Yamaha brand. The program consists of retail incentives of up to $1,000 on the purchase of a new 2022 Yamaha YZ competition motorcycle. This is the first in a long list of benefits awaiting registered bLU cRU racers, all of which are geared towards supporting amateur racers’ competitive careers.

2022 Yamaha YZ450FX

At present, Yamaha has quite the extensive repertoire of conception-spec, off-road machines, designed specifically for beginners all the way to professional level racing. First-timers have the option of starting out on the Yamaha PW50 or YZ65–docile, yet capable off-roaders which will teach young riders the ropes when it comes to off-road riding. After racking up the miles off-road, riders can then upgrade to the all new 2922 YZ85LW, and gradually work their way up to the more powerful two-stroke racers such as the YZ125 and YZ250. Of course, the ultimate goal is for riders to develop their prowess such that they can race aboard the full-fledged Yamaha competition machines—the YZ250F and YZ450F.

As you can see, Yamaha has a rather diverse model range which has been put together precisely to give off-road racers a solid foundation as they work their way to more powerful machines, while at the same time developing their skills as they move through the ranks. All 2022 YZ models are included in the 2022 bLU cRU Racer Support Program, and apart from the $1,000 retail incentive, the Racer Support Program features nearly $5 million in terms of support for registered racers competing in off-road racing.

Members of Yamaha’s bLU cRU racing program will also receive trackside support via the company’s expansive network of National Trackside Support dealers, all of which are equipped with the technical knowledge and equipment to deliver world class racing support. If all this isn’t enough to entice you to start your off-roading career with Yamaha, then be sure to visit the bLU cRU page of the Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA official website linked below for more information about the 2022 Off-Road Racing Support Program.