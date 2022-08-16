Yamaha’s YZF-R3 and YZF-R7 are some of the friendliest supersports on the market. While the two models cater to different experience levels, they both prioritize handling, reliability, and practicality over outright power. That’s what keeps many beginner and intermediate riders returning to R World. Now, in 2023, Team Blue adds a little more spice to the R3 and R7 recipe.

Yamaha doesn’t lavish the R3 with any new mechanical upgrades in 2023, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The pint-sized supersport retains its trusty liquid-cooled, DOHC, eight-valve, 321cc parallel-twin and steel diamond frame. The USD front end provides 5.1 inches of travel while the preload-adjustable monocross rear shock yields 4.9 inches of travel, but the R3 remains accessible with a 30.7-inch seat height.

Gallery: 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3

4 Photos

A 54.3-inch wheelbase and 25-degree rake provide snappy yet confident cornering, living up to Yamaha’s reputation. The 375-pound bike sips from a 3.7-gallon gas tank and returns 56 mpg. The Team Yamaha Blue and Midnight Black colorways return for 2023, but a new Phantom Purple livery steals the spotlight with ‘90s-inspired graphics. No matter which paint option tickles your fancy, the 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 comes in at $5,499.

The bLU cRU practically follows the same formula with the returning R7. Mechanically, the middleweight sportbike goes unchanged as well. The 689cc parallel-twin still benefits from liquid-cooling, fuel injection, an 11.5:1 compression ratio, and 4-valves per cylinder. The slipper clutch remains, smoothing the six-gear transmission’s downshifts during spirited riding.

Gallery: 2023 Yamaha YZF-R7

4 Photos

A fully-adjustable USD fork adapts to the track and the twisties while a preload- and rebound-adjustable linked-type monocross shock steady the ride. There’s no corner the R7 doesn’t attack with its 54.9-inch wheelbase and 23.7-degree rake and Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tires only amplify that nimble nature. Weighing in at 414 pounds with a full 3.4-gallon gas tank, the supersport stays sensible with a 58-mpg rating.

Just like its smaller sibling, the R7 holds onto its standard Team Yamaha Blue and black paint schemes, but the new Intensity White certainly lives up to its title. All three colorways command a $9,100 price tag, upholding Yamaha’s sportbike lineup as the fun and friendly option.