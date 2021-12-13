Small-capacity, lightweight dual-sport motorcycles offer some of the purest, most exhilarating two-wheeled experiences imaginable. I'm a firm believer that all motorcyclists should own at least one dual-sport in the course of their two-wheeled journey. These days, entry-level dual-sports are plentiful from big and small manufacturers alike, making it easier than ever to snatch one up at a good price.

EICMA 2021 was living, breathing proof that the small-capacity dual-sport segment is alive and well. Apart from the variety of electric scooters and motorcycles unveiled, a good number of dual-sport bikes also made their debuts. One such machine comes to us from up and coming Chinese motorcycle maker Loncin, with its Voge brand. For the 2022 model-year, we can expect to see the 300 GY Rally hit the European market, and lock horns with the likes of the Honda CRF300 Rally. Let's take a look at this rugged two-wheeler, shall we?

From a performance standpoint, the Voge 300 GY Rally churns out a respectable 29 horsepower by way of a liquid-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder engine. This is, in fact, the same engine we find in Voge's other offerings such as the 300 ACX and 300R—a little mill that has proven itself as a reliable piece of machinery. The 300 GY Rally tips the scales at a rather impressive 139 kilograms dry—the perfect recipe for a hoot off-road.

As for the bike's underpinnings, Voge has designed the 300 GY Rally to be a versatile bike that can be ridden both on and off-road with ease. It gets a very enduro-spec 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup. Suspension duties are handled by a long-travel inverted front fork, and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. This tall and slender wheel and suspension setup gives the bike a 28 centimeter—that's 11 inches—ground clearance. Putting things to a stop are disc brakes on both ends, with ABS as standard.

Engine and chassis aside, the Voge 300 GY Rally isn't an enduro per se, but rather, more of a lightweight, adventure-oriented motorcycle that's equipped with off-road specific goodies. It's clearly setup for longer distance rides, thanks to its tall windscreen and bright, LED lights. Voge has yet to announce the official pricing and availability of the 300 GY Rally, however, it's expected to sell at around the 4,500 Euro mark, or roughly $5,000.