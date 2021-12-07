It goes without saying that EICMA 2021 was a very special event. Not only did it make a comeback after a year of absence due to the global pandemic, but it did so with a bang. Additionally, the bikes on display were undoubtedly impressive, with a good number of them representing not only the 2022 model year, but the future of two-wheeled mobility as a whole.

I’m certain that a lot of you also noticed just how many electric motorcycles and scooters were showcased in the expo. A good number of these are concept bikes which won’t see production until several years down the road. Despite this, it’s certainly a credible glimpse into what motorcycle manufacturers big and small envision for the future. One such company that turned heads at EICMA was Taiwanese electric mobility company Ottobike Group. Under the brand Ovaobike, the company seeks to launch a wide variety of electric two-wheelers for various types of commuting.

On display were an electric mountain bike, a city e-bike, and a BMX-style electric bike for kids. Among all the two-wheelers on display, however, the CR-21 seemed to be the most serious contender as a full-fledged motorcycle. Sporting a sleek, retro-modern aesthetic, the CR-21 is undoubtedly Ovaobike’s interpretation of a futuristic café racer. It gets minimalist styling and all the key visual traits of a café racer complete with a round, LED headlight, a cropped tail, and a muscular faux fuel tank, presumably where the bike’s sophisticated electronic modules are housed.

From a performance standpoint, Ovaobike claims that the CR-21 delivers performance similar to that of 300cc internal-combustion machines. It’s powered by a DC brushless electric motor with 11 kW of peak power—that’s around 15 horsepower, and more like 150cc to 200cc machines, as opposed to the 300cc claimed by Ovaobike. Given its performance figures, the company claims that it’s capable of hitting a top speed of 80 miles per hour. Don’t expect to get too far if you keep the throttle pinned, however, as Ovaobike recommends that you travel at a steady 30 miles per hour to get the most out of its claimed 143 miles of range.

Performance aside, the CR-21 rides on 41mm inverted front forks mated to a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. It comes equipped with Brembo disc brakes on both ends, complete with ABS. The CR-21 rolls on standard 17-inch wheels front and back, shod in Maxxis rubber. Last but not least, it features a full-color TFT display and a smart key system.