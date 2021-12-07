Fantic Motor, an Italian small to middleweight scooter and motorcycle manufacturer has impressed us with its offerings on display at the recently concluded EICMA 2021. While the machines on display at the exhibit were mostly small to middleweight motorcycles designed for beginner and intermediate riders, the company did not neglect to express its plans for a greener tomorrow.

As early as now, Fantic motor has revealed its plans of launching small, lightweight, and long range electric scooters. Expected to begin production sometime in 2022, the electric scooters, available in 50cc and 125cc counterparts, are expected to hit the market in 2023. At present, Fantic already has a couple of electric two-wheelers in its model lineup. The TX2 electric scooter, as well as the Issimo electric-assist bicycle, indeed serve as the companies first foray into the world of e-mobility. That being said, the Italian company looks to take a step forward with the launch of the upcoming electric scooter.

In terms of performance, we can’t really expect much from the upcoming model, as it is designed primarily as a city commuter for use in around town. As mentioned earlier, it will be homologated in the 50 and 125 class, and as such back a very docile punch. For starters, the slower version, designated under the L3e category, will be limited to a top speed of 45 kilometers per hour, or 28 miles per hour. Meanwhile the slightly more powerful version, designated under the L1e category, will have a top speed of no more than 80 kilometers per hour, or 50 miles per hour.

Instead of high speed and exciting performance, Fantic is prioritizing comfort and ease of use. The new electric scooter will weigh no more than 100 kg, and will offer an impressive range of 60 miles on a single charge. The 125 version gets a 4.4 kWh lithium ion battery, while the 50 version gets a smaller 2.2 kWh battery. Given the difference in battery specifications, expect the 125 version to be a little bit heavier than the 50.

As for styling, Fantic has opted for a more minimalist, bare-bones design, which accentuates the bike’s lightweight nature. It makes use of an aluminum frame that gives it a space age aesthetic. It rides on 16 inch wheels equipped with front and rear disc brakes actuated via a CBS.. Hydraulic shock absorbers mounted to the front offer a comfortable ride with 100mm of travel. Meanwhile, the rear is suspended by a monoshock offering 85mm of travel. Just like all modern-day premium electric scooters, expect to find techie features such as Bluetooth smartphone integration, as well as a dedicated mobile app.