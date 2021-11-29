Fantic Rolls Out Adventure-Ready Caballero 500 Explorer

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Fantic is expanding its Explorer model range to feature a bigger, more intermediate platform for 2022. Already available in 125cc and 250cc trim, the Caballero is now available in a 500cc variant, and is also offered in a new Explorer trim option. It joins the Scrambler, Flat Track, and Rally variants as the company’s adventure-ready offering.

The Fantic Caballero Explorer is powered by a 449cc single-cylinder engine pumping out 40 horsepower and 31 ft-lbs of torque. It features Euro 5 compliance and is suitable for A2 license holders in Europe. This peppy machine sends power to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission. Just like the Rally version, the new Explorer features adjustable suspension front and rear. The front end is composed of a long-travel inverted fork, while the rear rides on a monoshock with an external reservoir.

Further boosting the bike’s willingness to traverse beyond the comfort of pavement is a set of Michelin Anakee Wild tires. Of course, no scrambler is complete without the signature design elements such as a high fender, high-mounted exhaust pipes, and a classic circular headlight. All these things feature prominently on the Caballero Explorer, and so, too, does a race-inspired side plate complete with subtle Caballero graphics. All it needs is a racing number, and it’ll look like a retro rally racer.

Other adventurous features found on the Caballer Explorer include a luggage carrier and a pannier rack on the left side. It gets a tiny fly screen, upswept handlebars, and a retro-style two-up saddle. It comes in an elegant, yet sporty two-tone colorway consisting of white and matte bronze. The new Fantic Caballero Explorer is expected to hit European showrooms in the first quarter of 2022. Pricing for this entry-level scrambler has yet to be announced.